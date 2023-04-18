15 two-wheelers destroyed due to fire at Naigaon parking lot

Over a dozen motorcycles were gutted and several other two-wheelers, kept in a parking lot, got damaged as fire erupted in Maharashtra's Naigaon on Monday night.The local residents rushed to the spot after witnessing the blaze and billowing smoke from the parking lot. Locals removed more than 50 motorcycles; some of them were partly damaged in the inferno.

No person was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 10.30 pm on Monday at the parking facility located at Naigaon in Vasai area of the district, the fire official from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation said.After receiving information, local firemen rushed to the spot and managed to put out the blaze after about two hours, he said. A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added