15 years since 26/11 attacks, loopholes still exist in security at majority Mumbai Railway stations

26/11 is now marked as a dark day in India’s history as a series of terrorist attacks, lasting four days, struck Mumbai in November 2008. Sunday will mark 14 years to the day 12 coordinated shootings and bombings took place in iconic locations across the city, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Taking lessons from 26/11 attackers targeting the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, the Railways have strengthened security across Mumbai’s railway stations by equipping them with CCTV cameras and round-the-clock security.

However, some major loopholes still exist at major railway stations in Mumbai where there is a huge rush of passengers everyday.At present Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar station has metal detectors off and no bag scanners, while bag scanners at Churchgate station are not checked properly. Looking at all this, the question arises whether the railway administration is waiting for a repeat of 26/11.

CSMT: Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus terminus is the headquarters of India's Central Railway. It is one of the busiest railway stations in India,serving as a terminal for both long-distance and suburban trains with a total number of 18 platforms. However, metal detectors are closed and bag scanners are not installed in the CSMT station. The CSMT station has a total of three entrances; But, the metal detector at that place is switched off. Also, the bag scanner at the point where long distance trains leave has been removed due to the shutdown. Therefore, no bag or passenger is checked.

Churchgate: The iconic Churchgate Station which sees a huge rush of passengers everyday has reported huge security lapse in recent times. With many important offices here and commuters travelling daily, the metal detectors are not installed at some places at this station.

Dadar: Dadar railway station is one of the major interchange railway stations of Mumbai Suburban Railway. The metal detectors at the Central Railway entrance have been switched off at Dadar railway station. There is no bag scanner either.

Shortage of RPF jawans: The Government Railway Police (GRP), entrusted with maintaining the security at stations, are not only grappling with an increase in crime rate, but also facing a severe staff crunch.There is a total requirement of 1600 RPF jawans on Central Railway and there is a shortfall of 800 jawans. 2 thousand RPF jawans are required on Western Railway; But there are 1200 jawans, there is a shortage of 800 jawans.

Bag scanner machines have been removed in the Central Railway area due to downtime. Some metal detectors are damaged. The process of procuring new bag scanner machines and metal detectors is underway and will soon be installed in the station informed Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway. Slamming the state govt, Nand Kumar Deshmukh , President, Suburban Travelers Federation said, "After the incident of 26/11 Railways did not learn any lesson. The administration is not serious about the safety of the stations. Railways only make the appearance of security; The situation is actually dire. Should we wait for a repeat of 26/11?"