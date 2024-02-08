1993 Mumbai Blasts Convict Rubina Mein Granted Parole for Son's Wedding With Police Escort

The Bombay High Court granted Rubina Memon, a convict in the 1993 blasts case and sister-in-law of Tiger Memon, permission to leave prison for seven days to attend her son's wedding. The court insisted she be released under police escort, a condition typically imposed for parole. Parole is temporary release from prison granted to well-behaved convicts after serving a portion of their sentence. Justices Ajey Gadkari and Shyam Chandak allowed parole from February 14 to February 20, directing the police to accompany her in civilian attire.

Memon's lawyer had requested parole without police escort due to financial constraints, but the court waived the escort charges and ordered police to accompany her discreetly. Memon, convicted in 2007, sought parole to attend her son's wedding on February 17. Her husband, Suleman, was acquitted in the case due to insufficient evidence.Rubina Memon, who is the sister-in-law of Tiger Memon who is believed to be living in Pakistan, is one of the prime conspirators of the serial blasts that rocked Mumbai in March 1993, claiming 257 lives and injuring more than 700 others. She was convicted in 2007 and is lodged in Yerawada Central Jail in Pune.