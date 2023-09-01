2 dead, 30 injured in bus-truck accident on Mumbai-Agra highway

In a horrifying incident on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway No. 3, a bus and a truck collided at Bijasan Ghat, resulting in a devastating accident. The collision occurred around 10:30 in the morning when a speeding truck, facing brake failure, rammed into the bus from behind, causing it to overturn. Tragically, two individuals lost their lives in this horrific accident, while over 30 passengers sustained injuries.

The accident took place near the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border, as the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department's Indore-Nashik bus was en route from Sendhwa to Shirpur. The local Bijasan police administration swiftly responded to the scene, initiating rescue operations. Injured passengers have been rushed to Sendhwa Rural Hospital for medical attention.