2 dead, 400 rescued in Nagpur after heavy rains

At least two people drowned to death in Nagpur today as heavy rains over a span of the past few hours flooded many parts of the city. More than 400 people, including 70 students from a school for the speech- and hearing-impaired, were rescued. The weather department has issued an orange alert in the district for the next 24 hours.

Water gushed into homes and residential areas and roads looked like rivers after the city received about 90 mm of rain between 2 am and 4 am. The weather department has issued an orange alert in the district for the next 24 hours, reported the PTI. The administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.Teams from the National Disaster Response (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were engaged to carry out rescue operations.He said an elderly woman and 14 cattle lost their lives following the heavy rains.The deputy CM said those rescued have been shifted to temporary shelters and provided food and other necessary things.