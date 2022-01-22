2 dead in fire at 20-storey building in Mumbai

Two people died in the fire that broke out in a 20-storey Kamala building near Mumbai's Bhatia hospital in Tardeo on Saturday morning, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

DCP Saurabh Tripathi said that 15 injured people were shifted to various hospitals in Mumbai following the fire incident. "Of these, four were reported critical," he said.

"21 fire tenders are brought here. Traffic police and local police were involved in rescue operations. As per the preliminary investigation, the fire broke out on the 15th floor and went upwards via duct. The most affected with 19th floor. The fire is under control now," said the DCP.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, who was also present at the spot, said, "Six old age people needed oxygen support system and have been shifted to the hospital. Fire flame is under control but smoke is huge. All people have been rescued."

Maharashtra BJP president and MLA, Mangal Prabhat Lodha said it was an "unfortunate incident."

( With inputs from ANI )

