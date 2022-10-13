2 killed, 5 injured after SUV rams into tree in Vikhroli

Two people were killed and five others were seriously injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a tree along the Eastern Express Highway in suburban Vikhroli in the wee hours of Thursday.

The accident took place around 12.30 am near Kanjurmarg bus stop, an official said. “A speeding SUV rammed into a road-side peepal tree, in which two persons – its driver and passenger – were killed, while five others sustained serious injuries," the police said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a civic-run hospital, he said, adding that the process to register a first information report (FIR) was on.