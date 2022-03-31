20 disgruntled Congress MLAs write letter to Sonia Gandhi for appointment, Mahavikas Aghadi government in trouble?

Reports are doing rounds for several months that the Congress is unhappy with the Mahavikas Aghadi. From time to time, senior Congress leaders in the state expressed their displeasure to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi. After this, it is understood that as many as 20 Congress MLAs are upset. These MLAs have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi and also asked her for the appointment.

Congress MLA from Pune Sangram Thopte has written a letter to Sonia Gandhi, he wrote "I would like to meet you to discuss the political situation in the state. I want your visit on April 4 or 5 to discuss the situation in the state. If this is not possible, please let us know. I will have 20 to 25 MLAs with me," he said. This letter has the signatures of 20 MLAs.

MP Balu Dhanorkar said that party MLAs in the state had asked Sonia for time to meet her. Sonia has not yet been given an appointment. I am also pursuing a visit.

What is the reason for the displeasure of Congress MLAs?