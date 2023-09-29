20-year-old goes missing after entering river during visarjan in Nashik

A 20-year-old man went missing after he entered the Netravati river in Maharashtra's Nashik district during the immersion of a Ganesh idol, an official said on Thursday.As the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav drew to a close on Thursday, thousands of idols of the elephant-headed god were immersed in water bodies, including artificial ponds, in Mumbai in the presence of a sea of devotees.

In another news, A 16-year-old boy passed away after being struck by lightning at Juhu Beach, while he was watching Ganesh idol immersions. The incident occurred when Mumbai received heavy rains, thunder and lightning as devotees made their way to natural water bodies and artificial lakes on last day of the Ganesh festival. IMD has stated that the city and its neighbouring districts can brace themselves for a week of thunderstorms coupled with lightning and gusty winds.