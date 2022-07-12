22 killed in lightning strike in West Vidarbha in one month

Amravati: A total of 24 people have been killed in West Vidarbha this year due to lightning and 22 due to floods. In addition, 114 animals, large and small, died in the disaster. 42 cowsheds and 1408 houses have collapsed. The floods in the rivers and streams have eroded 1,149 hectares of agricultural land along the banks, while crops in 17,935 hectares have been damaged by 33 percent.

The department has received an average rainfall of 232.6 mm so far while the actual rainfall is 245.5 mm. This is an average of 105.5 percent. Amravati district received 236.8 mm, Yavatmal 295.3 mm, Akola 210.6 mm, Buldana 217.1 mm, and Washim district 238.6 mm of rainfall. The drizzle started on 5th July. It continues.

Meanwhile, six people were killed in Amravati district, two in Akola district, eight in Yavatmal district, two in Buldana district, and two in Washim district. One person each from Akola and Buldana districts has been swept away by the floods. In 18 of these cases, the assistance of Rs 4 lakh each has been provided by the district administration. The remaining cases are pending.



804 families affected in 111 villages

Due to heavy rains, 111 villages and 804 families in the Amravati district were affected. It has affected 2,558 people. 475 citizens have been evacuated to safer places. Fourteen people were injured in the disaster. Besides, 35 milch, 48 small and 31 weaning animals have died.

Damage to 1,408 houses

Due to heavy rains, 30 houses have completely collapsed, 139 houses have partially collapsed and 1,239 mud houses have collapsed. Besides, 42 cowsheds have also collapsed. Sanugrah grant has not yet been given by the district administration for this loss. The disaster has damaged 2.50 lakh public properties in Amravati district.