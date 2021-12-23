23 new Omicron cases reported in Maharashtra, state tally mounts to 88

As many as 23 new cases of Omicron variant of the COVID-19 reported in Maharashtra on Thursday, said the state health department.

With this, the tally of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 88.

Out of these 23 new cases, a total of 13 have been reported in Pune, five in Mumbai, two in Osmanabad and one each in Thane, Nagpur and Mira districts.

Among these 23 cases, 22 were reported by the National Institute of Virology, Pune and 1 was reported by the National Chemical Laboratory, Pune.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor