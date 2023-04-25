25 women arrested as Section 144 imposed at Barsu refinery protest

The anti-refinery protest in Konkan has entered its second day and has become more intense. The police arrived at the protest site, but the local women refused to leave and became aggressive. As a result, 25 women were arrested.

According to reports, the locals have expressed their firm stance on not giving up their land. The police have asked both the protestors and media to vacate the protest site, and Section 144 has been enforced in the region. Senior police officials have arrived at the location, and 25 women participating in the protest have been taken into custody. Guardian Minister Uday Samant has confirmed this development.

The villagers have been asked to move off the road, but they refuse. No leaders have come to the protest site yet, only reacting on social media.

Today, the survey of the refinery site is scheduled to begin, but it is facing resistance from locals.