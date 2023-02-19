25-year-old YouTuber booked for flying drone over Bandra fort
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 19, 2023 01:14 PM 2023-02-19T13:14:36+5:30 2023-02-19T13:15:01+5:30
A 25-year-old YouTuber was booked by the Bandra police for flying a drone over Bandra Fort without the necessary permissions. Police said a notice had been sent to him after an FIR was registered under section 188 of IPC.
According to the official, he used the drone on Thursday afternoon to film a YouTube video."Flying a drone without police permission is prohibited. He has been charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order promulgated lawfully by public servant," the official added