25-year-old YouTuber booked for flying drone over Bandra fort

A 25-year-old YouTuber was booked by the Bandra police for flying a drone over Bandra Fort without the necessary permissions. Police said a notice had been sent to him after an FIR was registered under section 188 of IPC.

According to the official, he used the drone on Thursday afternoon to film a YouTube video."Flying a drone without police permission is prohibited. He has been charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order promulgated lawfully by public servant," the official added