2.5-year-old boy hit by bullet passes away in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 2.5-year-old boy, Aryan Rahul Rathod, who was seriously hurt when a bullet hit his forehead in Gangapur city, passed away during treatment on Sunday. The incident occurred on Friday in Ahilyanagar. The police have filed a case against Aryan's father, Rahul Kalyan Rathod (29), for culpable homicide.

Aryan lived with his parents, Rahul and Sangeeta, in a rented house. His father worked at a private finance company. On Friday evening around 6 pm, a gunshot sound came from their home. Aryan was hit in the forehead and rushed to the hospital by his parents. After surgery, he fought for life for about 40 hours before succumbing on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Rahul was arrested on Friday and faced court on Saturday. The police have now charged him with culpable homicide. The investigation is ongoing.