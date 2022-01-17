26-yr-old PG student of IIT Bombay dies by suicide

In a shocking incident, a 26-yr-old PG student of IIT Bombay died by suicide this morning, by jumping from the hostel's 7th floor. In his recovered suicide note, he stated he had depression & was under treatment, he didn't hold anyone responsible.

As soon as the hostellers got to know about the student, he was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead. According to police, he had jumped off the building at 4:30 am. The investigation is still underway, said Mumbai Police.



A very unfortunate incident took place at IIT Bombay today morning & we've lost a master's student. We condole the death of our student, said IIT Bombay PRO

While we await his parents who're on their way to Mumbai & also the complete police report, we request all media persons not to disclose the identity of the student as this may cause further distress to his grieving family, said IIT Bombay PRO.

