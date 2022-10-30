29-year-old arrested for allegedly tweeting defamatory comments on Shinde, Fadnavis

Ganesh Narayan Gote, 29, a MSC graduate and a PHD student from Mahatma Phule University was arrested by Maharashtra cyber police for allegedly tweeting derogatory and defamatory comments on CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Gote was brought to Mumbai and a local court remanded him to four days police custody. More accused may be involved in the crime, police said.

Earlier, another man was been booked for allegedly making defamatory comments and levelling false allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. The accused, Pradeep Bhalekar, is a resident of Malad (East). Early on Sunday, he posted a two-page handwritten letter on his Twitter handle addressing the high court. He made derogatory comments and levelled allegations against Shinde and Fadnavis and said he keeps getting booked in false cases and gets encounter threats for speaking against them.