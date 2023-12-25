3 crores worth of fine charged from 24,334 non-permit vendors in Central Railways

Amravati: Between April to November 2023, Central Railways' RPF's special team has taken action against 24,334 vendors without permits. A fine of a total of 3 crore and 5 lakh has been charged. These actions are taken for passengers' safety and to ensure that they get good quality food and drinks on the platform and in the trains.

Between April to November 2023, the RPF has taken action against vendors without permits and encroachers near Railway premises. Under Section 144 of the Indian Railway Act, around 24,339 cases were filed and actions against 24,334 vendors were taken.

A look at RPF's Action

Mumbai section issued around 9394 cases, leading to 9393 arrests and fines worth 1 crore and 2 lakhs

Bhusawal Section registered 7206 cases, carried 7205 arrests, and incurred a fine of 1 crore 29 lakhs

3181 cases were from Nagpur, 3179 were arrested, and a fine of 1 lakh charged

Pune saw 1990 cases, 1991 arrests, and 12 lakh 88 thousand worth of fine

2568 cases filed in Solapur, leading to the arrest of 2566 people and fines worth 25 lakhs and 87 thousand

"RPF's consistent action against the non-permit vendors is directed for passenger safety and security. The result of our actions will maintain railway networks, and protect passengers' interests while solidifying the role of railway officers and rules."

- Jeevan Chaudhari, Public Relations Officer, Mumbai