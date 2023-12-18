35 years later, Bhaskar Wagh’s property confiscated by the government

Dhule: Bhaskar Wagh, the main culprit behind the Zilla Parishad embezzlement case and his wife Mangala will oversee the confiscation of their moveable and immovable assets by the government. Home Ministry has ordered the same. Bhaskar Wagh, who is said to have embezzled around 25 crores, owns assets worth 11 lakh and 39 thousand. The immovable property will be taken by the Collector by movable assets will be confiscated by SB’s Deputy Police Superintendent.

Bhaskar Jadhav was the cashier of Zilla Parishad’s micro irrigation department. After getting the signature on checks from the Executive Engineer, he used to increase the amount. Between 1975-90, Rs 25,000 were embezzled. This scandal came into front during the tenure of Manukumar Shrivastava, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad. Around 77 individuals were accused in 14 cases of embezzling 15 crore and 82 lakh. Bhaskar Wagh is currently serving his life imprisonment.

Supreme Court maintains the Sentence