4 Special Trains to Run Between LTT and Hazur Sahib Nanded - Check Dates and Reservation Details Here

To manage the heavy rush of passengers during the upcoming festive season, Indian Railways has announced four special train services between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Mumbai, and Hazur Sahib Nanded. These weekly trains are aimed at providing additional travel options to commuters and ensuring smoother journeys. According to the schedule, Train No. 07604 will depart from LTT at 16:35 hrs every Tuesday, beginning September 23, 2025, and continue until September 30, 2025. It will reach Hazur Sahib Nanded the following day at 06:30 hrs.

In the return direction, Train No. 07603 will operate from Hazur Sahib Nanded to Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. This train will leave Nanded at 23:45 hrs every Monday, starting from September 22, 2025, to September 29, 2025, and will arrive at LTT the next day at 13:40 hrs. The special service is designed to cater to festival travelers who usually face seat shortages during this period. The introduction of these services is expected to significantly reduce congestion while offering passengers greater convenience.

The train composition has been carefully planned to accommodate passengers across categories. It will include one First AC coach, two AC 2-Tier coaches, six AC 3-Tier coaches, six Sleeper Class coaches, four General Second Class coaches, two Generator Vans, and one Pantry Car to provide onboard catering. These services will halt at several major stations, including Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Nagarsol, Rotegaon, Lasur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Manwat Road, Parbhani, and Purna, ensuring wide connectivity for travelers across Maharashtra.

Reservations for Train No. 07604 will open on September 20, 2025, at all computerized reservation counters as well as online through the IRCTC website ([www.irctc.co.in](http://www.irctc.co.in)). Passengers traveling in unreserved coaches can book their tickets through the UTS app or counters at regular fares applicable for superfast Mail and Express trains. For complete details on train timings, halts, and availability, commuters are advised to visit the official railway inquiry website ([www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in](http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in)) or use the NTES mobile application for real-time updates.