49 lakh 62 thousand rupees loss due to heavy rain in Sindhudurga

Although the rains started late this year in Sindhudurg district, a large amount of private and public properties have been damaged in the district due to heavy rains.

Although the rains have taken a break for the last four days in Sindhudurg district, before that there was a flood situation due to heavy rains in the district. A large number of houses and houses, as well as public property, have been damaged in this heavy rain.

120 concrete houses and 25 crude houses in the district have collapsed like this 152 houses. 23 cowsheds and 13 other properties have been damaged. In Sindhudurg district Vengurla, Kudal, and Devgad talukas have been heavily damaged. Due to the heavy rain from June 1 till now, 127 concrete houses have suffered a loss of 33 lakh 80 thousand 110 rupees. 25 raw houses have been damaged to the tune of 4 lakh 90 thousand. 23 cowsheds have been damaged to the tune of 5 lakh 69 thousand 650 rupees. It has been reported to the administration that 13 other properties such as shops, and stalls have suffered a total loss.