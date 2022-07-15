60 year ago land maps will be available online in Solapur

Solapur: Municipal Commissioner P. Shivshankar has decided to scan around 80 thousand old files of construction permits and upload them in the BPMS system. If this work is completed, citizens will not have to hassle the municipality to get old layouts, counting maps, zone maps.

The commissioner is trying to make all the works in the municipal town planning department online. An online system for building permits is operational. This system was opposed by officers, licensed engineers when it was introduced. Now licensed engineers say the system is great. The archives room of the town planning department has building permits from 1957, layout, survey maps, building permit disputes and other documents. This room is full of paperwork. There is no guarantee that a lost paper will be found again. Certain papers are also missing. Four years ago, the then commissioner Dr. Scanning of documents was started by Avinash Dhakne, Assistant Director Town Planning Laxman Chalwadi, Assistant Engineer Ramchandra Painter. The work was halted due to insufficient staff in the first wave of Corona. Commissioner P. Shivshankar has decided to scan all the documents and upload them directly to BPMS's server.

What is the benefit to citizens?

If a citizen wants to construct a new construction and addition to an old house, he has to go around to get documents like old file, layout, enumeration map, zone map etc. Engineers and brokers flourished during this period. Digitization of documents will stop the shenanigans of citizens. Documents will be available in one click.

Get licenses even faster

A tender was announced on the government portal for scanning of documents and uploading of data. A company showed its willingness to work at a lower cost than the tender amount. The representative of the company says that they will scan 80 thousand files for a total of six lakh rupees. There is a meeting with this company on Monday. The digital data of the documents will be uploaded in the server. Apart from this, the data of the municipality will also be stored separately. Having the documents available online at one place will help in speedy issuance of building permission.