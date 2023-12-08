7 dead after major blaze erupts in Pimpri-Chinchwad firecracker factory

On Friday afternoon, a massive fire erupted at a firecracker factory unit in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area, has brought about tragic consequences. Initial reports indicate the loss of seven lives in this devastating event. The fire originated at a firecracker godown in Talwade, an area where it's believed the warehouse was operating without a proper license.

Firefighters have been tirelessly battling the blaze that began a few times ago. At the scene, there are reports of seven to eight ambulances present. As of now, seven bodies have been recovered from the site, while authorities continue their search efforts to account for any missing workers or potential survivors amidst this tragic incident. The situation remains ongoing, and efforts are underway to manage the aftermath of this devastating fire.