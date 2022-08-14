75th Independence Day: Devendra Fadnavis flags off 10 km marathon in Mumbai

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and actor Akshay Kumar flagged off a 10 km race of 3.5k police personnel from Marine drive Mumbai. The duo also flagged off a bike and car rally simultaneously. Around 100 cars and 60 bikes took part in the rally.

The event was organised to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. India is gearing up to celebrate its 75 years of Independence tomorrow, on August 15. Meanwhile, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being observed across the country as a three-day exercise from August 13 to 15 marking the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.