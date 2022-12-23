95 percent vaccination done in Maha, so need to worry about Covid situation, says state health minister Tanaji Sawant

Post the review meeting chaired by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, state Home minister Tanaji Sawant said that a total of 95 per cent of vaccination has been done in the state and so there is no need to worry about the Covid surge.

A total of 95 percent of vaccination has been done in Maharashtra, no need to panic. Mask is not mandatory. Instructions have been given to all local authorities to conduct review meetings, said Tanaji Sawant.

Tanaji Sawant further added that the state reiterates 5 point programme- test, track, treat, vaccinate and ensure Covid-appropriate behavior.

We will reiterate 5 point programme (test, track, treat, vaccinate and ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour), random thermal screening of 2 per cent of passengers at the airport, said Tanaji Sawant.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan said that there are no restrictions for Christmas and New Year in the state however, everyone should take preventive measures.

There are no restrictions for Xmas and new year as no new rules have been issued by the centre govt for the same, but personally everyone must take preventive measures, said Girish Mahajan.

Health experts have already issued several guidelines to the common people, to avoid the spread of Covid-19. People have been asked to avoid crowded places and regularly check their blood sugar levels.