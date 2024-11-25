‘A Businessman, Not a Politician’: Ajit Pawar Slams NCP (SP)'s Decision of Fielding Nephew Yugendra Against Him In Baramati

Baramati witnessed a fierce contest between Ajit Pawar and his nephew Yugendra Pawar, resulting in the NCP SP losing its stronghold in Baramati. Ajit defeated Yugendra by over one lakh votes in their traditional assembly constituency, marking a significant victory for the 65-year-old politician and the first defeat for his uncle Sharad Pawar, 83, in this family bastion. Ajit Pawar thinks NCP SP did mistake by fielding Yugendra against me. The same mistake I did during Lok Sabha elections.

While talking to media in Karad Ajit Pawar stated that, " Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar says, " Yugendra is a businessperson, he had no connection with politics. There was no reason to field my own nephew against me in the elections. I made a mistake in the Lok Sabha elections, but if you have to give a message, will you put a person from your own family against me?"

In assembly elections, Ajit Pawar achieved a significant victory in the Baramati assembly election, defeating his nephew Yugendra Pawar by a margin of 100,899 votes. Ajit secured 181,132 votes, while Yugendra received 80,233 votes126. This election marked Ajit's eighth consecutive win in Baramati, solidifying his position within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after a split with his uncle, Sharad Pawar.