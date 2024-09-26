"A Country Runs on a Constitution, Not a Gun": Supriya Sule Critiques Maharashtra Government After Akshay Shinde Encounter

Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually abusing two children at a school in Badlapur, was killed in a police encounter on Monday. In the evening, Akshay was being taken from Taloja Jail towards Badlapur for transit remand. At the same time, accused Akshay Shinde snatched the gun from the police and shot API Nilesh More. Nilesh More was shot in the leg. Police fired in self-defense, in which Akshay Shinde had an encounter. MP Supriya Sule severely criticized the government regarding this incident.

Supriya Sule said, "What happened is not a web series, this is Maharashtra. This country does not run on guns but on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's constitution. As many times as Devendra Fadnavis points a gun at us, we will show him the constitution. Time to eat his bullets." It will work. Fadnavis' behavior is unbecoming of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar's Maharashtra."

Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur incident, should have been hanged in Bharchowk. This would have sent a message across the country that the justice of the Shivaji era is still being served in Maharashtra. The perpetrators of bad deeds should have been punished. The government should do its work within the framework of the Constitution. There is a lot of expectation from Fadnavis, it is not right for them to behave like this, everyone is Shinde, isn't Fadnavis responsible for their security?" Supriya Sule also raised such a question.