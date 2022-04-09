Aadhar cards of 19 lakh students in the state fake, committee formed for investigation

A shocking fact has come to light that Aadhar cards of 19 lakh students in the state are fake. The Aurangabad bench has directed to set up a three-tier committee to probe the matter. The three-tier committee will consist of a retired judge, a lawyer and a software engineer. Aadhaar cards of 19 lakh students in the state are bogus and 29 lakh students are registered without Aadhaar card.

After the High Court's verdict, the number of students registered by the state government through Aadhaar card has come to light. The court has directed the state government to submit a progress report to the court. Brijmohan Mishra of Parli had filed a petition in this regard. The court has given its verdict on this petition.