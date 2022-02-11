Aaditya Thackeray and Ajit Pawar visit various development projects in Mumbai

Shiv Sena and NCP have started preparations for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. As a part of this, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray inspected the development works in Worli area of Mumbai. This time Aditya Thackeray drove the car himself. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar was sitting next to him.

Aditya Thackeray drove himself and showed his constituency to Ajit Pawar. Both the leaders inspected Mahalakshmi Red Cross, Worli, Dhobi Lake area. Ajit Pawar inspected various works in Aditya's constituency. Reviewed development projects.

The tuning between Ajit Pawar and Aditya Thackeray has been seen before. Ajit Pawar had taken care of Aditya in the Legislative Assembly session. Ajit Pawar had taken care of Aditya even during his visit to Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Later this morning, Ajit Pawar and Aditya Thackeray were seen in the same car inspecting the development works in Worli. In the run-up to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the closeness between the NCP and Shiv Sena seems to be growing.