Aaditya Thackeray and Sunil Prabhu Take on Major Roles in Shiv Sena (UBT) After Election Defeat

In the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance won decisively, regaining a strong majority. In contrast, the opposition coalition, Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA), faced a substantial defeat, with all three of its member parties experiencing significant losses. The Shiv Sena (UBT) only secured 20 seats, which is a disappointing result for them.

In light of this defeat, the Shiv Sena UBT has quickly started planning for the future. Today, a meeting was held at Matoshree, the home of Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction), where important appointments were made to enhance the party's legislative efforts.

Key Appointments in the Thackeray Faction:

- Aditya Thackeray has been appointed as the legislative leader, highlighting his important role in the party's future plans.

- Bhaskar Jadhav has been named the legislative group leader, responsible for coordinating the party's activities in the assembly.

- Sunil Prabhu has been designated as the leader of the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction), reinforcing his leadership position.

Next Steps for the Shiv Sena UBT

During the meeting, Ambadas Danve, another key leader of the UBT , stressed the commitment of the newly elected MLAs to advocate for the interests of Maharashtra. This collective resolve indicates the faction's determination to recover and strengthen its influence despite the recent electoral loss. The party's current focus is on rebuilding and rallying support for its agenda, with the goal of regaining political traction in the ever-changing landscape of the state.