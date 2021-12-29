Aaditya Thackeray: Buildings to be sealed again in Mumbai as covid cases rise

Mumbai and Maharashtra have once again witnessed a huge increase in the number of corona patients. Mumbai recorded 1,333 cases on Tuesday and 2172 in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, will there be another lockdown in the state against the backdrop of increasing corona patients? Such a discussion is ongoing.

Minister Aditya Thackeray has given important information against the backdrop of an increasing number of covid cases. Although the number of coronavirus cases has increased, the number of hospital admissions is low. However, Aaditya Thackeray has said that care must be taken. He said there was a need to address the growing prevalence of corona. Although the number of coronavirus cases is increasing, care must be taken. Aditya Thackeray also said that the use of masks and unnecessary travel should be avoided.

Aaditya Thackeray further said that no demand has been made by parents or doctors for decision regarding schools and colleges. Therefore, a decision in this regard will be taken in two more days. If more than 10 corona positive people are found in a building, the entire building will be sealed for next 15 days, informed Aaditya Thackeray. Aaditya Thackeray took stock at the Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters today. He then spoke to reporters about covid situation.