Aaditya Thackeray Comments on SP’s Exit Speculation from MVA After Maharashtra Poll Loss (Watch Video)

MVA led by Congress got a significant loss in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won a total of 49 seats in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. This included 20 seats by the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, 16 seats by the Indian National Congress, 10 seats by the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), 1 seat from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the SP Samajwadi Party only won 2.

Post-loss, there were reports that SP will be quitting from the alliance, on which Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray has now commented. While interacting with the media, Aaditya refrained from commenting. He said, "I would not like to comment much on them. Akhilesh Yadav is fighting his fight, but the SP here (Maharashtra unit of SP) sometimes behaves like the B team of BJP... Our Hindutva is clear... Our Hindutva is about 'hriday mein Ram aur haath ko kaam'... Our Hindutva is about taking everyone together..."

Meanwhile, after the election results, Thackeray also raised concerns regarding the integrity of the electoral process, alleging tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs). He stated that doubts about the voting process contributed to their decision to boycott the oath-taking ceremony for newly elected MLAs, claiming that "democracy is being murdered".

Additionally, Thackeray criticized internal discord within the MVA, particularly pointing out tensions with the Samajwadi Party over ideological differences and accusations of communalism. He emphasized that their Hindutva approach is about inclusivity and unity rather than divisio