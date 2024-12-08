Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Responds to Opposition's EVM Claims After Mahayuti Victory in Maharashtra

Mahayuti won the 2024 assembly election in Maharashtra, prompting the opposition to question the legitimacy of the results and suggest potential issues with the voting machines, claiming they might have been hacked. In response to the ongoing allegations, the ruling party, Mahayuti, has addressed the criticism and provided a fitting rebuttal to the MVA group.

In response to these developments, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has criticized the opposition. Sharad Pawar had claimed that despite receiving votes, Maha Vikas Aghadi received fewer seats, and he suggested that the election results had raised doubts among the public. On the first day of the special session, leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi had avoided taking the oath of office, citing issues with EVMs. In reaction, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked, "When you win, there is no issue with the EVM machine, and when you lose, the EVM is faulty?"

Shinde pointed out that in previous elections in Jharkhand and Karnataka, EVMs were used without such issues. He also mentioned that while the opposition claims EVM fraud when they lose, no one demands ballot papers when they win. He called this a sign of hypocrisy. Shinde further claimed that the opposition has no valid issues left and stated that the people of Maharashtra had shown the opposition their place in the elections. He emphasized that people vote for those who work and not for those who sit idle.

Shinde also challenged the opposition, stating that when the election results were in their favor, they praised the Supreme Court and the Election Commission, but when the results were against them, they raised objections and even accused the Supreme Court. He condemned such actions as harmful to democracy. Shinde reiterated that the elections in Maharashtra were conducted through a democratic process, and that the achievements of the Mahayuti (the alliance led by the BJP) have been recognized by the people. He pointed out the positive impact of the projects and welfare schemes started by the government after Maha Vikas Aghadi stalled many of them. He concluded by urging the opposition to stop complaining and start focusing on development.