Aaditya Thackeray condemns MPs suspension amid demands for discussion on security breach

The youth who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber risked their future and lives to highlight the lack of jobs, which shows how serious the situation in the country is, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises here, Thackeray said he had got to know from the media that the intruders acted this way to protest the lack of jobs. “This shows how serious the condition in the country is. Despite knowing the consequences of such an act as well as threat to their lives and future, they jumped in,” he said.

Thackeray said the incident was a very serious one and it must be found out how they managed to enter despite all the security apparatus and frisking, as well as how they managed to get down from the gallery. The former Maharashtra minister condemned the suspension of MPs who were demanding a discussion on the incident. As many as 15 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament for the remainder of the Winter session for disrupting proceedings as the Lok Sabha security breach incident snowballed into a major row on Thursday. While TMC’s Derek O’Brien was suspended in the Rajya Sabha, 14 opposition MPs, including nine from the Congress and DMK’s Kanimozhi, were suspended from the Lok Sabha. “It means if something like this happens in our House (legislature), and we seek a discussion we will be suspended. Don’t the MPs have the right to seek a discussion and get answers,” Thackeray questioned.

The four accused arrested in the Parliament security breach have been sent to 7-day police custody after the police said an in-depth investigation was necessary to unearth the larger conspiracy behind their acts. Seeking a 15-day custody of the accused — Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam Verma and Amol Shinde — who were yesterday charged under sections of the UAPA, Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava had said the accused were carrying a pamphlet showing the PM as a missing person. “They have shown reward to be paid by Swiss bank,” he said.As many as eight security personnel were suspended by the Lok Sabha secretariat over the massive security breach that took place at the Parliament on Wednesday. Security measures were stepped up considerably as the Winter Session of Parliament resumed this morning. Chaos ensued in both Houses as Opposition leaders demanded a discussion on the security breach.

