Aaditya Thackeray Files Nomination From Worli for Maharashtra Assembly Election, Says 'MVA Will Win'

Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination papers from the Worli assembly constituency on Thursday, October 24, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly election, which is scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 20. Thackeray said, "With the love of the people and support from my party, I have filed my nomination today. We are hopeful that the MVA will win in Maharashtra."

Before filing his nomination, Thackeray held a roadshow and offered prayers at a temple. He emphasized his commitment to eradicating unemployment and stopping the alleged exploitation of the state. "My goal is to eradicate unemployment. Maharashtra is being looted, and I want to put an end to that. This will be my focus if I get elected," he told reporters.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Worli, Aaditya Thackeray says, "With the love of the people and the support from my party I have filed my nomination today. MVA will win in Maharashtra this is the hope that we have..." pic.twitter.com/3QGlEzPJav — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

Thackeray expressed confidence in his victory, stating, "I am very confident that the people will bless me because we are about to form the government in Maharashtra. As you can see, the love and support from the people are clear." He further added, "What is important is to defeat Eknath Shinde and the BJP, who have looted Maharashtra."

Also Read | Aaditya Thackeray Confident of Victory From Worli Constituency; Vows to Defeat Eknath Shinde and BJP for Looting Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant echoed this sentiment, praising Thackeray's work and the widespread support for him. "The work Aaditya Thackeray has done is highly appreciated by everyone, and he will win the seat again," Sawant said.

On Wednesday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) released its first list of 65 candidates for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election. Among the candidates, Aaditya Thackeray's cousin and Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai has been nominated for the Bandra (East) seat.