Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates bridge in Maharashtra's Nashik, villagers to get tap water too

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday inaugurated a bridge in Shendripada, a remote tribal village in Nashik. In the village, people earlier used a makeshift bamboo bridge risking their lives.

Apart from this, Thackeray also inaugurated a tap water project in the village and had a discussion with the local women.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said the bridge has been built here in Shendripada and within three months, the tap water facility will also be provided.

"I saw a photo of this place on social media and directed the authorities to solve the problem. We have built a bridge here and within the next 3 months, we will provide tap water to every household here. Our focus is on solving people's problems," Thackeray said.

( With inputs from ANI )

