Aaditya Thackeray initiates road concretisation work in Mumbai's Aarey Colony

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday initiated road concretisation work in Mumbai's Aarey Colony.

Thackeray tweeted, "Initiated road concretisation work in Aarey Colony. Very very proud to put it out there that this road will be built with 15 culverts on a 7.5km stretch for a safe passage for animals. Also, not a single tree will be axed. I truly thank MLA RavindraWaikar for making it happen."

He later commenced the beautification works of the Charkop lake premises in Kandivali. "Under our tactical urbanism initiative, we are remodelling open spaces to create recreational spots for citizens", said the Maharashtra Tourism minister.

Thackeray also inaugurated the newly refurbished and upgraded fish park in Borivali.

( With inputs from ANI )

