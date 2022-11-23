Aaditya Thackeray interacts with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at his residence

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray and party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at his residence in the presence of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

After this meeting Aaditya Thackeray spoke to the media that we were in touch with each other over the phone. We did not meet due to Covid. Progress is seen in Bihar. Good work is going on under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, various topics were discussed. He said that environment, development work was discussed.

There was no political discussion along with it. But the youth should unite against inflation and employment in the country. If everyone works together, something good will happen in the country. This friendship will continue forever. Tejashwi Yadav has been invited to visit Mumbai. Aaditya Thackeray praised Tejashwi Yadav as a long race horse.

Aaditya Thackeray is trying to build strong platform in the country by meeting such young leaders. They are getting success in it. Aaditya Thackeray will meet Akhilesh Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee and other prominent leaders of the state. MP Sanjay Raut said this is a national strategy to create viable alternatives in this country.