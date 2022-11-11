Aaditya Thackeray joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hingoli

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has reached Hingoli to participate in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The two leaders walked side by side while waving to the people lining the way.

Aaditya Thackeray was joined by party colleagues Ambadas Danve, who is the leader of the opposition in the state Legislative Council, and former MLA Sachin Ahir.

They walked along Gandhi, who is leading the cross-country foot-march which has entered the 65th day. The Congress MP from Kerala and Aaditya Thackeray waved to people assembled along the route.

The yatra that began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, entered its 65th day on Friday. It had reached Deglur in Maharashtra's Nanded from neighbouring Telangana on November 7 night and has been in the district for five days.