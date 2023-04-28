Aaditya Thackeray on protestors against Barsu Refinery project, says we will meet them

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said he will meet the protestors against the Barsu Refinery project in Ratnagiri, to stand in solidarity with them.

The residents of Barsu village in Ratnagiri have been protesting against the setting up of the refinery. He urged the state government to hold talks with the residents of Barsu amid the protest over the refinery project in the village.

Government should hold a proper dialogue with the residents of Barsu and no work should be done without proper consultations. We will meet the protesters and extend our solidarity with them, Thackeray said.

Yesrerday, Uddhav Thackeray said he had suggested Barsu as an alternative site for the refinery complex proposed in Nanar, both in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra's Konkan region, but would have moved ahead with it only after taking the people there in confidence had he continued as chief minister.

Thackeray, whose Maha Vikas Aghadi government fell after a rebellion in June last year by his cabinet colleague Eknath Shinde, who went on to become CM, also warned he would extract revenge for his ouster.