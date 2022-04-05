Aaditya Thackeray reacts after ED attaches Sanjay Raut's property

Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's property in connection with Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case, the agency said. The properties attached include Raut's Alibaug plot and one flat in Dadar, Mumbai.

The leader of Mahavikas Aghadi say that this action has been taken out of revenge due to repeated criticism of BJP against Sanjay Raut. Shiv Sena leader and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray has made a big statement. Is there democracy in the country? It is necessary to think about this now, said Aditya Thackeray after this action.

What did Aditya Thackeray say?

It is clear to us that these actions are politically motivated. Revenge is evident in this. This is not the current atmosphere of democracy in the country, this is not the political environment, this is the atmosphere of oppression, Aditya Thackeray has sharply criticized BJP. Shiv Sena did not go with BJP, so these actions are ongoing, it is repeatedly alleged. But if such threats start coming, is there any democracy left in the country? We need to think upon it. "Voters are facing open threats, so we need to think seriously about this," he said.