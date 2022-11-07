Aaditya Thackeray says Eknath Shinde govt will collapse in coming months

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra will collapse in coming months and asked party workers to gear up for mid-term elections.

Addressing a rally here in Akola district, the former minister attacked the Shinde-led dispensation over four major projects picking other states over Maharashtra and claimed the state has lost potential employment for 2.5 lakh people.

Notably, Aaditya's father and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had last week spoken about the possibility of mid-term elections in the state. Taking a dig at Shinde, Aaditya said one cannot identify who is the chief minister between Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, who belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said ever since an unconstitutional government was formed in Maharashtra, there is no one to listen to the issues of farmers and youths as he sought to draw a parallel between the tenure of Uddhav Thackeray and the incumbent government.