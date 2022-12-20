Aaditya Thackeray seeks probe into row over Eknath Shinde's land allotment decision in MVA government

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday demanded an inquiry into Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's decision of allotment of land meant for slum dwellers to private persons when he was a minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Talking to reporters in the state legislature complex here, Thackeray also claimed the "unconstitutional" Maharashtra government was not willing to listen and discuss the important Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute issue. The Bombay High Court recently ordered status quo on a decision taken by Shinde when he was a minister in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government of allotment of land meant for slum dwellers to private persons.

On December 14, the Nagpur bench of the HC was informed by amicus curie (appointed by court to assist) advocate Anand Parchure that Shinde during his tenure as the urban development minister in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had directed the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) to give away land acquired for housing scheme for slum dwellers to 16 private persons. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the state Legislative Council on Tuesday that the government does not give costly plots at lower rates to anyone. Aaditya Thackeray, however, demanded an inquiry into the matter.