Aaditya Thackeray stops his speech during Azaan

For the past few days, there has been a clash between Shinde group Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena in the state. Everyone is wondering which is the real Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray have approached the Election Commission against each other. The Election Commission has given both groups till August 8 to submit necessary documents to prove their claim. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is taking out Nishta Yatra and taking meetings of Shiv Sainiks everywhere.

Aaditya Thackeray held a rally of Shiv Sainiks in Chandivali area of ​​Mumbai. The rally was very crowded. While speaking in this gathering, Azan started playing on loudspeaker in a nearby mosque. While Aaditya wasgiving his speech, he stopped till the Azaan was over. After the Azan, Aditya Thackeray started his speech again. This gesture of Aaditya Thackeray is being discussed everywhere.