Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar posed as married couple in Vasai

Aaftab Poonawala and his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, in Delhi six months ago, described themselves as a married couple while taking a residence on rent near Mumbai for 10 months till last year, according to the flat owner and the housing society’s secretary. The owner of the flat at Regal cooperative housing society in Vasai’s Evershine City, Jayashree Patkar, also claimed Poonawala and Walkar told her real-estate agent that they were going to stay there with other family members. According to her, the two fought often and their relationship had already turned sour by the time they started staying in her house.

Dilip Sawant, the society’s secretary, said they were informed that the couple was married as mentioned in a copy of the agreement submitted while taking the flat on rent for 11 months from October 2020 to September 2021. Aftab had met Shraddha through a dating app. He killed Shraddha, a Vasai resident in May and chopped her body into 35 pieces. He then kept her body in a 300-litre fridge at his rented house in Chhatarpur. Aftab dumped her body parts in a nearby forest over 18 days, the Delhi Police reportedly said.It is reportedly said that, he searched on google, the ways to dispose of a body. Four days after arresting Poonawala, the police are now staring at a series of challenges — from the murder weapon not being recovered to Walkar’s phone still missing, and key body parts of the victims unlocated.