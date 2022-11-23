Aaftab will kill me and cut me into pieces, Shraddha's handwritten letter before her death goes viral!

In a major twist in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a letter has surfaced that Shraddha allegedly wrote in 2020 at the Tulinj police station in Maharashtra’s Palghar, in which she complained that Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in her murder case, had beaten her and threatened to kill her. The letter in question has reportedly been shared by Shraddha’s neighbour in Vasai with whom Shraddha had gone to file the complaint. The Maharashtra police have confirmed that the deceased had written a complaint letter on November 23, 2020, at the Tulinj police station. The Maharashtra police also confirmed the authenticity of the said compaint letter shared by Shraddha’s neighbour as to have been written by Sharddha.In the complaint letter, Shraddha said that she “did not have the guts to go to the police” because Aaftab had threatened to kill her.



However, she added that Aaftab tried to kill her on the day she was writing the letter, and he also threatened to kill her and cut her into pieces and throw her away.“It’s been six months he has been hitting me,” the letter read.The letter further claimed that Aaftab’s parents were aware that he beat her up and that he tried to kill her.“I lived with him till date as we were supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessings of his family. Henceforth, I am not willing to live with him. So any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere,” the letter read.According to Delhi Police, Aaftab confessed to having murdered Shraddha Walkar. And not only the murder, he revealed a detailed account of what he did after murdering her. According to police, Aaftab had made up his mind to kill Shraddha over a week before May 18. That day they fought over who will bring their household items for their Vasai flat to Delhi. After the fight, Aaftab went out and reportedly smoked marijuana. As he came back, Shraddha started the fight again and Aaftab strangled her to death. Then he smoked marijuana sitting beside the body and the next day, he ordered a freezer and a knife. Then he cut the body into 35 pieces under running water and stored the parts in the freezer. Over the next few months, he disposed of the body parts in various areas. Subsequent interrogation revealed that he read on human anatomy before chopping girfriend's body.