AAP demands Koshyari's resignation over Governor's Shivaji remark

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mumbai chief Preeti Sharma Menon has demanded Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation over his comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The governor had earlier said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an icon of ‘olden days’ and called Dr BR Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari ‘icons of modern times’.

Koshyari’s comment evoked sharp reactions from various political parties and leaders. The Sambhaji Brigade leader Santosh Shinde accused the Governor of anti Maharashtra and anti Chhatrapati Shivaji. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj remains in the nerves of every person of Maharashtra and the country even after three and a half hundred years.

The NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto also slammed the Governor for his irresponsible comment. Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn must seriously think of changing this person holding a constitutional position who is constantly making statements that create controversy.#BJP is always silent on his demeaning statements that hurt sentiments of Maharastrians, Why?’’he said in a tweet. It is not for the first time the Governor has sparked controversy. In July, Koshyari landed in a controversy by saying that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the state, it would be left with no money. His statement on Friday has drawn backlash from leaders across political parties. After much uproar he clarified that he had no intention to look down upon Marathi people