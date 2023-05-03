Abdul Sattar assures to transfer 10 acres land for district hospital in Latur

Maharashtra state agriculture minister Abdul Sattar has assured that his department will transfer 10 acres of land required for a district hospital in Latur.

Sattar was speaking at the inauguration of a hostel for Scheduled Caste girls in premises of the College of Agriculture. The state government has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the agriculture university this year and a hostel for 100 girls belonging to the scheduled castes has been inaugurated. Considering the need, a proposal for one more hostel for girls and boys is sanctioned, the minister said.

The department will transfer 10 acres of land for the district hospital, the demand for which has been pending, he said. Earlier, farmers would get Rs 6,000 under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Yojana from the Central government. The state government will now add the same amount and farmers will now receive Rs 12,000 annually, Sattar said.