Abhishek Bachchan celebrates 13 years of 'Delhi 6'

As 'Delhi 6' completed 13 years since it was released in theatres, actor Abhishek Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working on the project.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek posted a video comprising his stills from the movie. He also added the 'Masakali' track to the background.

"From Mamdu's Jalebi, to Daadi's laad-pyaar to Bittu's chirping and Ali Chacha's words of wisdom..13 years passed, but all this is still so fresh in my mind. #13yearsofDelhi6," he captioned the clip .

For the unversed, 'Delhi 6' was helmed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra. The film revolved around an NRI (Abhishek) who returns with his ailing grandmother to his homeland and gets caught in a bizarre temple-mosque dispute in the heart of Delhi.

Actors Rishi Kapoor, Waheeda Rahman, and Sonam Kapoor among others also featured in the film.

( With inputs from ANI )

