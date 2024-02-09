Abhishek Ghosalkar Death: Mauris Noronha Received Eviction Notice from Landlord on the Day of Shooting

Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case has seen a new development, with Mauris Noronha, the assailant, receiving a notice about the location of his office, where the incident occurred. The notice was sent by Eugenie Paul Dias, the owner of the office space, via postal mail due to Noronha's default on rent payments for the past six months. By March 11, Noronha was formally instructed to vacate the office premises by the owner.

Mehul Parikh served as the guarantor in the rental agreements for the ground rent and was present at the scene of the incident during the Facebook Live broadcast. Following Ghosalkar's shooting, Mumbai police arrested Mehul Parikh.

Two FIRs have been filed in the case, one for murder and the other for suicide, with the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch leading the investigation. Mumbai police are looking into Parikh to determine if he played a role or had prior knowledge of the shooting. The incident took place at Noronha's office in IC Colony, Borivali (West), on Thursday evening, and was captured in a viral video showing Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder.

Yesterday, Mauris Noronha fatally shot Abhishek Ghosalkar, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena UBT, during a Facebook Live broadcast. The two had a longstanding feud but were reportedly attempting to reconcile during the video. Noronha was known for his charitable efforts, assisting thousands of underprivileged individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having recently returned to Mumbai from Los Angeles, Noronha faced opposition from Abhishek Ghosalkar to his aspirations of contesting in the upcoming corporator elections. The situation escalated when rape allegations were leveled against Noronha, leading to his arrest. Allegedly believing Abhishek Ghosalkar was behind his legal troubles, Noronha devised a plan to shoot Ghosalkar before taking his own life.