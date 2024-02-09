Abhishek Ghosalkar Death: Sanjay Raut Demands Fadnavis' Resignation Citing 'Gunda Raj' in Maharashtra

On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called for the resignation of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis following the shooting of a party leader in Mumbai. Former minister Aaditya Thackeray, who stated that he had visited the injured leader, Abhishek Ghosalkar, earlier in the evening, expressed concern over the apparent lack of law enforcement in Maharashtra.

Abhishek, the son of Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot in suburban Dahisar on Thursday evening and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital. A Facebook Live video of the incident went viral. In a post on X, Raut said mobsters were ruling Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets mobsters and welcomes them into his party, the Rajya Sabha member alleged.

According to preliminary information, Abhishek Ghosalkar, son of Shivsena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar and a former corporator, was doing a Facebook livestream with one Mauris Noronha, also known as Mauris Bhai. Mauris Noronha then leaves the livestream and later shot thrice at Ghosalkar. After this, Mauris Bhai shot himself dead, police said.According to preliminary information, Mauris Noronha was a resident of Borivali West and claimed to be a social worker who had aspirations to contest elections.He had shared multiple pictures with politicians on his social media handles.According to police, Abhishek Ghosalkar and Mauris Noronha had offices adjacent to each other.